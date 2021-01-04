 James Charles claims several NFL stars are "in his DMs" despite TikTok drama - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

James Charles claims several NFL stars are “in his DMs” despite TikTok drama

Published: 4/Jan/2021 3:58 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 4:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
James Charles Chase Claypool
Angela Weiss / Peter Diana

Share

James Charles

James Charles hit back at Chase Claypool after the NFL star shunned his latest viral TikTok video, and claimed it’s no big deal since other players in his league are “already in his DMs waiting.”

James Charles started the new year with a viral TikTok video of him shaking his butt to a song’s beat. It’s the first video he posted since copping backlash for his two Christmas dance videos.

Fortunately, there wasn’t anything controversial about this one, at least, not right away. It’s fun and harmless and has already been played more than 20 million times and liked by almost 4 million people.

@jamescharleshappy new year♬ Kujo freestyle – LuXDistinct

However, NFL star Chase Claypool wasn’t one of them. The Pittsburgh Steeler’s Wide Receiver was less than impressed with the video. He shared the clip on his own TikTok account. But when the butt shake is about to begin, it pans to him, saying, “Nope. Mm-hmm. Nope. Not today,” instead.

It appears that his reaction is more playful than anything since he bursts out laughing in the end. Plus, he went to the trouble of actually sharing it on his account, so most people assume nothing is malicious about it. Still, others have accused him of being homophobic.

James left a comment shortly after. His tone didn’t seem too serious either, but he struck back with a vengeance and made an extraordinary claim. “That’s fine,” he said. “Other players in your league are already in my DMs waiting.”

He didn’t mention who they were, and there’s no way to know whether his claims are valid. But since no players in the league have ever publicly outed themselves as LBGTQ+ while playing, it’s led to some speculation about who they might be.

In the end, though, it doesn’t seem like either of them are taking the interaction too seriously.

However, some fans think James was offended and made his comment to defend his ego.

Either way, the discussion will probably continue for quite some time, and it will be interesting to see whether either of them will add more fuel to the fire.

Entertainment

World of Warcraft and South Park cosplay legend Jarod Nandin passes away

Published: 4/Jan/2021 3:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jarod Nandin South Park Pass Away
Phil Hornshaw

Share

Jarod Nandin, who famously cosplayed the villainous high-level World of Warcraft player from one of South Park’s most iconic episodes, ‘Make Love Not Warcraft,’ has sadly passed away.

Jarod Nandin was nothing short of a legend in the cosplay community. He made headlines everywhere back in 2013 when he cosplayed the high-level World of Warcraft player from South Park’s ‘Make Love Not Warcraft’ episode at Blizzcon.

For those who can’t remember, the character was an obese and bald middle-aged man. He was supposed to represent a stereotypical PC gamer nerd who had no life outside World of Warcraft. Jarod’s cosplay was a surprise, and it was perfect.

Jarod revealed his health had rapidly declined back on December 18, 2020. Sadly, it never improved and eventually claimed his life. His passing has left a hole in many people’s hearts, including presenter, podcast host, and video game journalist Michele Morrow.

“Today, the Warcraft and greater Blizzard community lost one of its sweetest souls,” she said. “Jarod Nandin, also known as JarodNWBZPWNR, was best known [for] his famous Blizzcon cosplay “That Which Has No Life” from the South Park episode “Make Love Not Warcraft.”

“Jarod had a fantastic sense of humor and was an advocate for cosplayers, body acceptance, and positivity,” she added. “I always enjoyed seeing him online and at conventions [throughout] the years.

Jarod Nandin South Park Pass Away
Comedy Central
Jarod’s legendary recreation of the iconic South Park character will always be remembered.

“He loved Overwatch and was a kickass gamer,” she said, which is something not a lot of people realized. “I saw him at Blizzcon nearly every year. He gave the best hugs and always had something positive to share.”

“Rest In Peace Jarod, you beautiful soul,” she said. “Blizzcon won’t be the same without you. Thank you for making an impact [on] my life and so many others. We will never forget you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michele Morrow (@michelemorrow)

Jarod will always be remembered for his larger-than-life personality, inspiring confidence, dedication to the community, and of course, his iconic cosplay. Nobody has ever managed to bring that character to life as well as he did.

It takes a special kind of person to invest their time in bringing joy and happiness to other people’s lives, even if it’s something simple, like putting a smile on their face at Blizzcon. Jarod was one of those people.