James Charles claims several NFL stars are "in his DMs" despite TikTok drama - Dexerto

James Charles hit back at Chase Claypool after the NFL star shunned his latest viral TikTok video, and claimed it’s no big deal since other players in his league are “already in his DMs waiting.”

James Charles started the new year with a viral TikTok video of him shaking his butt to a song’s beat. It’s the first video he posted since copping backlash for his two Christmas dance videos.

Fortunately, there wasn’t anything controversial about this one, at least, not right away. It’s fun and harmless and has already been played more than 20 million times and liked by almost 4 million people.

However, NFL star Chase Claypool wasn’t one of them. The Pittsburgh Steeler’s Wide Receiver was less than impressed with the video. He shared the clip on his own TikTok account. But when the butt shake is about to begin, it pans to him, saying, “Nope. Mm-hmm. Nope. Not today,” instead.

It appears that his reaction is more playful than anything since he bursts out laughing in the end. Plus, he went to the trouble of actually sharing it on his account, so most people assume nothing is malicious about it. Still, others have accused him of being homophobic.

James left a comment shortly after. His tone didn’t seem too serious either, but he struck back with a vengeance and made an extraordinary claim. “That’s fine,” he said. “Other players in your league are already in my DMs waiting.”

He didn’t mention who they were, and there’s no way to know whether his claims are valid. But since no players in the league have ever publicly outed themselves as LBGTQ+ while playing, it’s led to some speculation about who they might be.

In the end, though, it doesn’t seem like either of them are taking the interaction too seriously.

However, some fans think James was offended and made his comment to defend his ego.

Either way, the discussion will probably continue for quite some time, and it will be interesting to see whether either of them will add more fuel to the fire.