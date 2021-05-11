James Charles breaks silence on ex-employee's ongoing lawsuit: "It's blackmail" - Dexerto

James Charles has broken his silence on social media to reveal he’s being sued by a former employee who previously worked as his video editor and producer, a move that the controversial online star sees as “blackmail.”

The disgraced online celebrity posted a video explaining he feels like he’s being “blackmailed” by Kelly Rocklein, a former employer who is suing him for wrongful termination, poor treatment, and other accusations during her employment.

“For those who are not aware, for the last two years I’ve been dealing with an ongoing lawsuit from one of my previous employees,” he said.

“This is something I’ve never spoken about [and] never mentioned out of respect for her and the fact that it’s literally an ongoing litigation. But she’s now speaking about it, which is just perfect timing considering everything else.”

“I was filming and editing three videos a week by myself and I really wanted help so I hired an editor. This person worked for me and was later promoted to my producer. She was like my right-hand person for a salary of $72,000 a year.”

“She only worked for me for about six months and was let go.

Now, I’m being sued. [She] alleges that she was wrongfully terminated, overworked, and underpaid. All of which are untrue.”

This story is being updated…