Jake Tran “apologizes for nothing” after being called out over sponsors by Coffeezilla

Jake Tran has doubled down on his decisions and claims he “apologizes for nothing” after being called out by popular internet crypto sleuth Coffeezilla.

Coffeezilla has made a name for himself exposing crypto and NFT practices by some of the top influencers in the world, including the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul, and others. He even made a YouTube Rewind for 2021, but filled with all of the alleged scams he reported on throughout the year.

Tran is a YouTuber with almost 1.5m subscribers, in which most of his videos are calling out “evil” corporations and industries, such as tobacco and Nestle.

In one of his latest videos, Coffeezilla called out Jake Tran for accepting sponsorships and advertising them in a similar fashion to the businesses he reports against, or hyping up NFT projects that saw huge dips in value.

Coffeezilla’s initial video, which has amassed almost 1m views in the 10 days since its release date at the time of writing, spurred a response from Tran.

A few days later, Tran posted a statement, insisting that he had nothing to apologize for.

“I put my heart and soul into making free premium videos,” he said. “Every sponsor on this channel helps fund this channel so we can keep upping the quality and quantity. You’re not gonna be the right fit for every sponsor on this channel – and that’s okay. So if you don’t like the sponsors, skip the ads, don’t buy from them, or unsubscribe from the channel, and let the people who are a right fit for the sponsor use them.”

He ended the statement simply by saying “I apologize for nothing.”

Coffee stated in a following tweet that an NFT project Tran promoted made around $1m before prices tumbled by around 80%.

While Tran insists that his viewers don’t have to buy anything that he promotes or spend their own money, Coffee claimed that the exact same could be said for all of the companies Tran calls out, but whether they ever see eye-to-eye on the issue is unclear.