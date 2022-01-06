Jake Paul’s steroid tests leaked amid Dana White drug challenge

The results of Jake Paul’s drug tests have been leaked as the YouTuber-turned-boxer continues to feud with UFC President Dana White over whether or not he takes steroids.

Jake Paul has been battling Dana White for several months in an attempt to let him take on active UFC talent and calling for the MMA boss to change how he pays his fighters.

In the latest dispute between the two, Jake said he would retire from boxing and step into the octagon to take on Jorge Masvidal in exchange for better pay and health care for UFC fighters.

Instead, Dana White issued his own challenge for Jake Paul to get drug tested, suggesting he was on steroids – something The Problem Child was quick to accept. Now, the results of Paul’s drug test ahead of his fight against Tyron Woodly have been leaked.

Jake Paul drug test leaked

According to sources at The Sun, both Paul and Woodley passed their drug tests, revealing they “produced negative results for all prohibited substances.”

However, in a statement to the site, the Florida Athletic Commission said that it “does not release medical testing information due to medical privacy.”

News of the negative test comes after Paul accepted White’s random drug test challenge with a condition.

“I don’t do steroids. I take it as a compliment. Because there’s no other excuse to me knocking out all of your champions other than ‘this kid does steroids,’” he said. “If you steroid test me, then I want to steroid test every one of your fighters.”

While this test may not be one of the random ones that Dana had suggested, if the Sun’s sources are accurate, the UFC President may have egg on his face if he ever gets the chance to test Paul himself.