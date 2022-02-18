Jake Paul’s company responds to Floyd Mayweather’s reason for not paying Logan

Jake Paul’s boxing company Most Valuable Promotions is calling out Floyd Mayweather after the boxer hit back at Logan Paul’s lawsuit threats for allegedly not paying him for their fight.

The boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul may have ended months ago, but their feud is far from over.

In the months since the YouTuber went the distance with the 50-0 boxing champ, Logan Paul has alleged that Mayweather has refused to pay him and could even take the matter to court.

However, Mayweather responded to the legal threats, claiming it takes time to get paid. Furthermore, he said that The Maverick should just, “be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life.”

99% of PPV back end is paid within 4 months…@FloydMayweather stop with the cap and pay Jake’s big bro https://t.co/nocvkjnWFN — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) February 16, 2022

Jake Paul’s company slams Mayweather’s explanation

In response to claims ‘Money’ made about Logan having to wait to get paid, brother Jake’s Most Valuable Promotions stepped up to demand he pay up.

“99% of PPV back end is paid within 4 months,” the company claimed in a tweet referencing Mayweather saying he was still collecting cheques from fights that were eight years ago.

Of course, it’s been well over four months since the two fought in the ring, so something doesn’t add up for Jake’s boxing promotion.

“Stop with the cap and pay Jake’s big bro,” they added, tagging Mayweather in the process.

While it’s unlikely that the company will have any influence in changing Floyd’s decision, it will be interesting to see if the two end up going to court to finally settle the matter.

So far, The Maverick and his team are “still talking about it,” but given Money’s response, it seems like this feud is still far from over.