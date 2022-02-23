Jake Paul’s boxing company wants Tommy Fury vs Tyron Woodley

UFC champ Tyron Woodley has responded to calls to fight Tommy Fury after Jake Paul’s boxing company, Most Valuable Promotions, brought up the idea.

In winter 2021, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul was all set to face off against Love Island star Tommy Fury in the ring.

Unfortunately, Fury pulled out of the match at the last minute due to an injury, prompting Paul to schedule a rematch against five-time former UFC Champ Tyron Woodley after their initial bout in August.

Paul ended up emerging the victor of both fights and is now on the lookout for another opponent — but Tommy Fury isn’t done with him yet.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Fury claimed that he’d “like to see the fight [with Jake] happen at the back end of the year,” but it seems as though Jake has other plans for his rival.

Tyron Woodley responds to Jake Paul’s calls for him to fight Tommy Fury

In response to a tweet sharing Fury’s goals for the year, Paul’s boxing company, Most Valuable Promotions, called for a match between Fury and Tyron Woodley instead.

“This should say Tommy plans to fight on the Fury Whyte card against a real opponent,” the org wrote. “We know a guy….Tyron. @tommyfury vs @Twoodley — make it happen.”

This should say Tommy plans to fight on the Fury Whyte card against a real opponent. We know a guy….Tyron. @tommytntfury vs @TWooodley – make it happen @frankwarren_tv https://t.co/2G8Sho0U30 — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) February 23, 2022

This fight isn’t a mere a dream, as Woodley has since responded to the tweet in his Instagram stories.

The champ appears to be down with the idea, writing “I’m wit it” with a shrugging emoji alongside a screenshot of the tweet.

Thus far, Fury hasn’t given a reply to the ordeal, and it’s unclear if he will. It seems as though he’s determined to make good on his promise to face off with Jake and fight on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard in April.

That being said, fans are keeping their eyes and ears open for any news of another fight for Jake, who is currently calling out the likes of Conor McGregor as he continues to push for pair pay for fighters in the UFC.