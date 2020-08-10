Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson boxing match delayed until November

YouTube star Jake Paul’s highly-anticipated boxing match against former NBA pro Nate Robinson will reportedly not be taking place on September 12, and has instead been postponed to November.

Jake Paul is more than an online entertainer; the Team 10 founder has taken his talents to the boxing ring, and has already boasts two victories in his white-collar-turned-professional career.

After taking out AnEsonGib in his first-ever pro boxing match, Paul was slated to face off against none other than former NBA point guard Nate Robinson on one of the biggest fight cards to date — Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Getting a spot on such a massive event was nothing short of legendary to the YouTuber, who made sure to say so via a number of social media posts; but now, it looks like both he and his fans will have to wait for his next stint in the ring.

When is Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson?

According to reports by The Ring’s Ryan O’Hara, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr has been rescheduled for November 28 — over two months from the bout’s initial date and just two days after Thanksgiving.

The reason for this rescheduling isn’t due to current global events, either, as many had initially suspected; rather, Tyson’s team felt they could maximize revenue by pushing back the date, a decision that was also agreed upon by Jones.

Where can you watch the match?

While no official links have yet been given, reports indicate that the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr boxing match will be available to watch exclusively via social media app Triller and other Pay-Per-View platforms.

Similarly, reports have revealed that the cost to watch the bout will land at $49.99 — a pretty penny for one of the world’s most anticipated fights yet.

Neither Robinson nor Paul have yet to comment on the match’s rescheduling, which comes just a week after Paul’s home was raided by the FBI over his appearance at a May 30 looting in Scottsdale, Arizona.

While fans are still waiting for further information regarding the situation, older brother Logan Paul has assured viewers that he is physically safe and has the full support of the Paul family.