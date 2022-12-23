Jake Paul vows to knock Conor McGregor out – in boxing or MMA

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at joe.craven@dexerto.com.

Jake Paul and Conor McGregor have once again locked horns on social media, trading barbs in which the YouTuber turned boxer promised to knock the Irish MMA star out in a boxing or cage fighting match.

Jake Paul’s rise to boxing stardom has been indisputably impressive. From beating out AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson to outclassing legendary fighters like Anderson Silva, his unbeaten record continues to raise eyebrows.

It’s not currently known who Jake will be taking on in his next fight, but recent rumors point to a date in mid-February 2023.

While the likes of Tommy Fury seem more probable, there has been long-standing tension with legendary UFC fighter Conor McGregor. On December 22, it reached a head once again.

Jake Paul promises to knock Conor McGregor out – in a cage fight

After initially poking fun at KSI, McGregor responded to a fan who said he’d be willing to fight in the influencer boxing space.

Asking “will there be belts?” McGregor did say he’d be open to that “genre” of boxing.

That’s when Jake Paul came in. The American mocked McGregor for his lack of recent title fights, as well as promising to knock him out – in cage fighting or boxing.

“You fight for belts?” he said. “Last time you fought for a belt was 4 years ago. Lost 3 of your last 4 fights. I would knock you out in the squared circle with one hand tied behind my back. To be fair, in the cage I would need two hands. But [the] same result.”

It would certainly be a departure from his existing time in the pro fighting industry. To this point, Jake has only competed in straight boxing, rather than MMA, cage fighting, or another mixed combat sport.

He has hinted at similar things in the past but nothing has materialized – yet.

It’s also an outlandish claim from Paul given McGregor’s record in the UFC, still considered one of the best to ever do it despite a late-career decline in results and belts.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Paul to this point, he doesn’t like to back down from challenges.