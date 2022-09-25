Jake Paul urges Tommy Fury to finally fight him as pair clash on FaceTime

Jake Paul has teased that he and Tommy Fury might, finally, fight in the boxing ring after the two came face-to-face on a FaceTime call.

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been brewing for a few years now, with the pair constantly trading shots at each other over social media about their boxing skills, respective love lives, and beyond.

They’ve been scheduled to square off inside the ring on two separate occasions, with Tommy prompting the cancelation of both – first due to injury, and the second, which happened in August, due to travel troubles.

Fans are still eager to see the pair clash, and while Jake is preparing to fight Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva in October, he is looking forward to what’s next. And it seems as if a fight with Tommy isn’t out of the question yet.

Jake Paul urges Tommy Fury to finally make boxing match happen

After staying away from each other for a little while, Jake and Tommy came face-to-face on a video call after Amanda Serrano’s fight on September 24.

Jake, who had been speaking to Serrano, was a little shocked to see his longtime rival appear on the call, and immediately dished out some trash talk. “Oh no, Tommy! Wait, are you dating Amanda Serrano now?” the YouTuber-turned-boxer said. “Tommy, bro, let’s make the fight happen, buddy, let’s make it happen!”

The Brit didn’t say yes or no to that request, but simply offered up a “see you soon” before the call came to an end.

As noted, they were scheduled to fight in New York in August but that fell through as Tommy couldn’t travel to the States. Jake has offered to make it happen in the UK before, but he’d want a significant pay increase to make the trip across the Atlantic.

Tommy has even offered to let Jake pick where they fight, as he’s eager to make things happen at long last.

There are plenty of fighters and personalities that are eager to fight Jake after he takes on Silva, but it remains to be seen as to who’ll square off. We’ll just have to wait and see.