Jake Paul urged to fight Tommy Fury when he makes boxing return

Jake Paul has been urged to change his mind on not fighting Tommy Fury and take a fight against the Brit once he makes his long-awaited return to the ring.

It’s been well documented that Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to settle their social media beef inside the ring at the end of 2021. Though, it didn’t happen due to injuries sustained by Tommy during his fight camp.

Jake, who went on to defeat Tyron Woodley in place of the Brit, has disputed the severity of the injuries that caused the fight to be postponed and stated that he’s got no interest in taking on Tommy anytime soon.

The Fury camp – including heavyweight boxing king Tyson Fury – have claimed that Jake vs Tommy is the only fight that makes sense once Jake makes his return to the ring. And, it seems as if the fans agree as well.

On March 10, Most Valuable Promotions – Jake’s boxing promoting company – dropped an Instagram post teasing the YouTuber’s return to the ring at some point in the summer.

The post asked a simple question: “Who is next for Jake Paul? Tell us who Jake should fight next,” and it didn’t take long for the suggestions to come flooding in.

The overwhelming majority of responses stated that Tommy is the fight for Jake should be making. “Tommy Fury is the only fight we want,” stated one fan. “He should fight Tommy Fury on the Fury-Whyte card,” added a couple of others.

Obviously, not every response was in favor of a fight with Tommy. Many others suggested that Jake and KSI should finally meet in the ring, though plenty of others just urged him to take on a boxer.

Jake has stated that he’s aiming to return to the ring between the back half of the summer and September, which gives him plenty of time to figure out an opponent. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.