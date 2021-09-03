Jake Paul trainers reportedly arrested after knockout assault outside restaurant

Two of Jake Paul’s boxing trainers were allegedly arrested following an assault in Cleveland on Monday night, one day after the YouTuber’s big win over Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul has been moving up in the world of professional boxing, starting his career with a 4-0 record, which includes three knockouts.

While Jake Paul didn’t score a knockout in his latest match, the same may not be the case for his trainers, as they’re accused of knocking out a man near the Yard House Restaurant in Crocker Park.

According to Clevescene, officers responded to a call saying that a bald man wearing a camo shirt assaulted another man, knocking him out.

“The reporting party advised the male was assaulted and the suspect fled the scene northbound. Officers located the suspect in the West Bay Plaza where he was arrested without incident. Upon further investigation an additional suspect was identified and arrested,” the report stated.

According to the report, BJ Flores and Jacob Chavez were the two trainers arrested.

Cleveland19 says that one of the accused claimed the incident began with an argument inside of the restaurant and that the man who was assaulted started things by purposely bumping into one of the trainers and telling them to step outside.

The victim was transported by a friend to a nearby residence and eventually to a hospital. It’s unclear if he received any major injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing with Westlake police captain Gerald saying that no charges have been filed as of yet.

Jake Paul has yet to respond to the alleged assault.