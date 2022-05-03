Jake Paul tipped to win MMA title by former UFC champ if he ditches boxing

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes Jake Paul has more chance of winning a world title in MMA than boxing, and is willing to help make it happen.

Even though he’s only got five fights under his belt, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy in laying out what he wants to do in boxing. The YouTuber has stated that he wants to win a world title and retire undefeated, and even wants to add the likes of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to his growing list of knockouts.

Though he also teased the possibility of swapping the boxing ring for the Octagon, and mixing it up in a promotion like Bellator if the UFC won’t have him – even though he believes they will eventually cave and bring him in.

Advertisement

While the 25-year-old has suggested that he would work with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov if he made the switch, only one MMA star has stepped up to the plate to help him, and that’s ‘Triple C’ Henry Cejudo.

The former UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist is willing to have Jake join his Fight Ready team in Phoenix, Arizona, provided he is serious about making the switch to MMA.

“With the IQ that I have for MMA, if Jake Paul ever wants to come out to Fight Ready, to come out and train with me, I would take care of him dude,” Cejudo said on the Triple C and Schmo Show. “I think he has a better chance in Mixed Martial Arts to become a world champion than he does in boxing.”

Advertisement

The former Flyweight king said he would be “more than willing” to help train Jake and that the “offer is on the table.” Though, he won’t hold it against him if he turns it down either.

.@jakepaul I'd love for you to come out to Phoenix and train with me at Fight Ready. If you'd rather tell me to F off, it's all good. The offers on the table. NEW EPISODE of The Triple C & Schmo Show: https://t.co/mPK3fugqhK@Blockassetco @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/6P0rbXbmWr — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 2, 2022

As it stands, Jake is fully focused on boxing, given that he has announced that his return to the ring will happen on August 13th. However, he is yet to name an opponent.

A full-time switch to MMA may come later down the line, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.