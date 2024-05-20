Jake Paul terrified after lightning strikes private jet

As Jake Paul and his crew were flying home from a press conference for his upcoming fight against Mike Tyson, his private jet was struck by lightning, causing the YouTuber-turned-boxer and his crew to freak out.

Revealed back in March 2024, Jake Paul is set to go up against legendary boxer Mike Tyson in a first-of-its-kind live-streamed boxing match on Netflix.

The first press conference for the July fight happened on May 13, 2024, where the two went back and forth with each other and talked to fans. Tyson even warned Paul that his “life is on the line” when they enter the ring as a response to Jake claiming one of the fighters will “die” during the event.

Article continues after ad

While Jake Paul was flying back from the conference, his private jet experienced quite the shock as it was struck by lightning.

The clip, uploaded to Jake’s Instagram for all of his 26 million followers to check out, shows the influencer and his crew being visibly distraught due to turbulence caused by the strike.

Article continues after ad

“We woke up the gods of war,” said Jake while holding onto the plane. “And they’re lightning down the plane brother.”

The video quickly garnered the attention of fans, many of whom took to the comments to share their thoughts on the incident.

“My guy trying to fake his death so he doesn’t need to fight,” one user joked.

Article continues after ad

Another said: “Na this was actually insane , imma take the greyhound next time.”

“Mike Tyson said let him fear, and he had fear,” a third user commented.

This wasn’t the only wild thing to happen to either of the boxers around the time of the event, either. During the presser, Tyson and Paul were left shocked after a kid asked them about their “body counts.”

It’s hard to tell who may win the fight on July 20 — but Joe Rogan is convinced that Jake Paul will bring home the trophy despite the fact Tyson still has “terrifying” power in his punches.

Article continues after ad