Jake Paul teases major fight being added to Anderson Silva undercard

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has teased a major fight being added to the Anderson Silva undercard.

Jake Paul will be making his return to the ring come October 29, facing former UFC champion Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva for his sixth professional fight.

The internet star has previously said that he’ll be the “underdog”. But, he’s looking to make a statement to prove he can touch gloves with the world’s best fights.

Other bouts on the card have yet to be revealed. However, they’re now being hyped up, as the Paul brother has begun teasing them on social media.

Jake Paul teases Anderson Silva undercard bouts

In a tweet on September 16, Jake revealed that the first undercard fight for his October 29 event will be announced next week.

“Oooooo we got a good one getting added to #PaulSilva – announcing next week,” The Problem Child wrote on Twitter.

Fans are anticipating that the YouTube star will announce his previous opponent Tyron Woodley as one of the fighters on the card.

Woodley is looking to step in the ring with Tommy Fury according to recent rumors, who has also been linked with fighting Jake Paul in the past.

However, it’s unlikely we’ll see this fight come to fruition under Jake Paul’s event. Instead, leaks have suggested that we’ll see Woodley and Fury fight on the undercard of Deji vs Mayweather.

Logan Paul vs Andrew Tate is another bout fans would love to see on the undercard. But, similarly, the other Paul brother is instead expected to fight in January on the same card as former rival and now business partner KSI.

Regardless, the first undercard announcement for the October 27 event is expected sometime next week. Till then, fans will continue to speculate who’ll be fighting on the big night.