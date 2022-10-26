Jake Paul sued again over $100m boxing match-fixing claims as he stays quiet

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Jake Paul was already being sued for $100 million by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing, but now, he’s got a new claim to contend with on top of that.

As he’s made waves in the boxing world over the last few years, Jake Paul has found himself embroiled in plenty of drama with different fighters and members of the boxing family.

While many of them might be eyeing up a fight in the ring to settle that score, the YouTuber is likely headed to the courtroom to settle another as he’s being sued for $100 million by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

This comes off the back of Jake making claims about a judge – Glenn Feldman – who, in his mind, scored a bit too favorably for Katie Taylor and Anthony Joshua, who are both Matchroom Boxing fighters, and also claimed was taking money from the promotion.

Jake Paul hit with defamation claim amid $100 lawsuit

After Hearn’s team launched the $100m lawsuit and started seeking a jury trial, Jake stated that he would “debunk” the claims and explain his side of things on the BS with Jake Paul show.

To this point, ‘The Problem Child’ has yet to do so, and as he gets closer and closer to fighting Anderson Silva, Feldman himself has joined in on top of Matchroom’s mega lawsuit with his own defamation suit.

That’s according to ESPN who, on October 25, reported that Feldman has filed the suit and is seeking separate damages. Unlike Matchroom’s claim, there is no figure tied to Feldman, but is said to be more than the $75,000 jurisdictional requirement of New York state.

YouTube: Jake Paul Jake stated that he’d “debunk” Hearn’s claim but now he’s in more hot water.

As noted, Jake has not offered a response to either suit, and with his fight with Silva on the horizon, that’ll probably take priority over doing so.

It remains to be seen if things will be settled before Jake has to fork over any cash, but it is a serious situation.