Jake Paul sparks baby rumors after star caught claiming “my girl is pregnant”

Jake Paul and his partner Julia Rose may have a baby on the way as the YouTuber turned boxing star told paparazzi his “girl is pregnant.”

24-year-old Paul is seemingly a father-to-be. The internet celebrity appeared to break the news to paparazzi waiting for him at the newly minted Crypto.com Arena after watching the LA Lakers.

“My girl is pregnant,” Paul can be heard saying before driving off.

If the statement is true, Rose’s pregnancy must still be fresh to the couple as neither have yet confirmed the news on social media.

With no further comments, there’s no telling for certain if the rumors are true — after all, it wouldn’t be the first time Paul has baited followers with an announcement.

Paul and Rose first came into contact during one of his many music video shoots. Rose appeared in the shoot for ‘These Days,’ which released in December 2019, and was seemingly the first time the pair met.

Although he was still dating Tana Mongeau at the time, it was this video that led Paul to start messaging Rose. After a few months of keeping the new relationship “off-camera” the two went public and it’s been that way ever since.

Now two years on, the couple are constantly traveling together and appearing in one another’s social media feeds.

Given their tendency to troll fans online, there’s no telling if the couple are truly expecting; one comment from Paul is all we have to go off, for the time being.

If a baby is indeed on the way, we’re sure to have confirmation on social media over the coming days. Both are constantly in the public eye so it’s only a matter of time before we know for certain one way or the other.

We’ll keep this story updated as soon as new details emerge on the alleged pregnancy — stick to Dexerto for all the latest news.