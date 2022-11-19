Jake Paul slams “fraud” Tommy Fury amid heated fight contract negotiations

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

Jake Paul has hit out Tommy Fury and his father, John Fury, as “frauds” amid ongoing fight negotiations after setting a contract deadline.

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is certainly heating up, and fans are eager to see the two finally settle the score in the ring.

The two social media stars were first linked to touch gloves in December 2021, and then once again in August 2022.

Now, after several failed attempts at getting them in the ring, it looks like a bout is finally going ahead. But, after verbally agreeing to fight in the UK early next year, Jake and Tommy once again find themselves going at each other’s throats on social media.

Jake Paul slams Tommy Fury amid contract negotiations

In a tweet on November 15, Jake put out a final ultimatum giving Tommy seven days to sign a contract after agreeing to come over to the U.K for a bout in February.

“I’m glad to see you’ve agreed to the location and time,” Tommy wrote in response. “Now you can tell your team to get round the table and negotiate properly instead of trying to hide behind the old terms/agreements put in place 2 years ago.

“I’m ready and waiting to get this over the line.”

Hitting back, Jake slammed the Fury’s as “frauds”, adding that he’ll never risk his money on Tommy again after the two scheduled bouts cost him out of pocket.

“You & your papa are both frauds,” Jake hit back. “My team & I will never risk a quid on u again. I’m not paying u a pence u dimwit so there’s no old agreement / terms.

“My team has spoken to the Warrens multiple times this week & the deal is your promoter is paying you. Sign the paperwork.”

Both sides are adamant to fight next year, but given that two scheduled bouts have been canceled in the past, many are skeptical as to whether or not we’ll actually see them step in the ring.