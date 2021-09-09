Jake Paul shows off insane custom $50k ‘PRBLM CHILD’ AR-15

Jake Paul isn’t just a controversial YouTuber anymore, but is fast becoming one of the biggest names in combat sports too. Now, he’s getting the bizarre and lavish items to prove it.

The younger Paul brother has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, thriving when he’s embroiled in a feud with another fighter or YouTuber.

He’s regularly posting online, showcasing his private jet flights, his expensive cars and fresh clothes, but now he’s got himself a new gun that’s decked out in the most Jake Paul way possible.

After winning his boxing match against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Jake took to Instagram to talk about his crazy week — including a new $50k AR-15 rifle.

In a post on September 8, a little over a week after his fight victory, Jake mentioned that he had been gifted a custom $50,000 AR-15, emblazoned with his PRBLM CHILD branding.

The gun is coated in yellow and black, instantly standing out, and has the ‘Gotcha Hat’ quote written across it to commemorate his run-in with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

It’s got a ‘PRBLMCHILD-01’ serial number to personalize it a little more, as well as his name written on it, with little touches thrown across it to truly make it a Jake Paul-certified item.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Jake didn’t reveal who gifted him the custom AR-15, but it’s a pretty serious gift that must have come from a very close friend.

He goes on to brag about buying girlfriend Julia Rose “a Lamborghini’s worth of Cartier” and even says that they “re-upped their membership to the Mile High Club.”

Whatever you think of Jake Paul the boxer, he’s definitely living his best life right now — and this AR-15 is one of the more insane gifts you’ll ever see someone receive.