Jake Paul sets final demands for KSI fight in the UK

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has set his final conditions for the KSI fight as their pair look to make it finally happen in 2023.

After years of build-up and anticipation, it looks like we’re finally about to see KSI and Jake Paul clash in the ring.

Following KSI’s triumph over Temperrr on January 14, the two YouTube sensations are closer than ever to touching gloves amid negotiations to make it happen.

Both sides are certainly eager to come to blows too. But, KSI has confirmed his plans to have one more fight this year before facing Paul in the ring.

On the other hand, in a January 15 tweet, the younger Paul brother has laid out a key condition if the fight is to be held in the UK.

“When I fight in the UK it will only be if it’s sanctioned by @BBBofCuk,” he wrote. “That’s the governing body of pro-boxing in the UK.”

Furthermore, Paul has mocked the British YouTube star — noting how KSI believes he’s still the “A-side” in the fight, despite acknowledging that fighting Jake is his final goal.

“When you repeatedly admit your career is based on reaching me as the final level, the final point, you are acknowledging that I am the A-side,” he said. “Same for me when I reach Canelo as my final level. Canelo is the A-side.”

Jake has claimed the Brit is gaining more confidence to step in the ring with him each time he takes down another opponent with ease.

The two are expected to finally fight towards the end of the year, with KSI revealing the fight may happen in December or November.