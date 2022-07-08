Jake Paul “serious as a heart attack” about beating Mike Tyson in boxing match

Virginia Glaze . 10 hours ago

YouTube boxer Jake Paul is confident he could take on ‘Iron Mike’ Tyson in the ring and live to tell the tale thanks to his self-proclaimed “delusional optimism.”

It’s no secret that Jake Paul is the biggest name in the influencer boxing game right now.

Boasting an undefeated 5-0 record, he’s now training up for his next fight against heavyweight pro Hasim Rahman Jr on August 6… but he’s got his sights set on even bigger opponents for the future.

Paul recently appeared in an episode of Andrew Schulz’s ‘Flagrant’ podcast, where he boasted that he could win a boxing match against none other than the legendary Mike Tyson.

Amanda Westcott, SHOWTIME Jake Paul is a bonafide influencer-boxer with big goals for the future – including a possible bout against Mike Tyson.

“You think you’d f**k up Mike Tyson?” Schulz asked the star. “Who is now much older?”

“I don’t know if I would use those words, but I would win,” Paul answered after a deep breath.

“Are you serious, bro?” one of the co-hosts asked.

“Serious as a heart attack,” Paul replied, before claiming that both he and his brother, Logan Paul, suffer from “delusional optimism” — something that’s scored them fights with stars like Floyd Mayweather and even a contract with the WWE.

(Topic begins at 54:57)

“I will start off by saying that I love Mike Tyson,” Jake continued. “I love him, his family. He’s such a great guy. Such a wise guy. He’s taken me under his wing and I owe him a ton of credit for helping me start my career with the Nate Robinson fight on his undercard.”

“I think he thinks that he would knock me out, and I think that is maybe the reason why he doesn’t want to do the fight, because I think he wants to avoid knocking me out.”

This isn’t the first time Jake has entertained a fight with Iron Mike; the two have bandied about the idea of a boxing match in the past, although nothing has ever come of this idea.

However, a Tyson’s recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel might have been enough to get the ball rolling, with Paul claiming that “this year, we are making it happen.”