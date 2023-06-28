Jake Paul says Top Gear should hire him after destroying $400k Ferrari

YouTube star Jake Paul wants Top Gear to hire him following his latest car purchase — a $400k Ferrari, which he somehow managed to damage less than an hour after buying it.

Jake Paul is returning to his YouTube roots as he continues to pursue fame in combat sports.

Following his loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year, Paul has now set his sights set on Nate Diaz for the UFC fighter’s boxing debut in August… but in the meantime, he’s back to his usual uploads, as well as his old-fashioned internet antics.

It looks like Paul is still in the business of blowing money, as he showed off his latest purchase in a June 28 YouTube video — a $421,000 yellow Ferrari 296 GTB.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul showed off his $400k new Ferrari 296 GTB – but it looks like he managed to damage the car just shortly after buying it.

Jake Paul breaks $400k Ferrari less than an hour after buying it

In classic Jake Paul fashion, the ‘Problem Child’ of internet boxing stardom took the sports car out for a spin and immediately started doing donuts directly after leaving the Ferrari dealership.

Unfortunately, it looks like this resulted in a few issues with the vehicle. Shortly after going on his joyride, Paul noticed that a slew of notifications were popping up on the car’s digital display, saying things like “AVH System Failure,” “Low Beam Failure,” “Manettino Failure,” and “Return to Dealership.”

YouTube: Jake Paul Jake Paul’s brand-new Ferrari started experiencing problems shortly after the YouTuber left the dealership.

Although Jake didn’t say exactly what might’ve caused these issues, a quick call to his good ‘ol dad, Greg Paul, brought up the idea that maybe the YouTuber should have broken his car in before immediately doing donuts in a parking lot.

Jake Paul wants to be on ‘Top Gear’ car show

Before things started breaking down, though, Paul referenced one of the UK’s best-known car shows, ‘Top Gear,’ jokingly saying he wanted to get hired to host the show alongside the likes of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May.

“I feel like I need to start talking in a British accent and using big words, like the Top Gear people,” he joked. “Top Gear needs to hire me!”

(Segment begins at 4:26)

Although Jake would certainly be a good pick to feature in the show’s ‘Star in a Reasonably Priced Car’ segment, we can’t say that the boys would pick him as a fourth host — especially considering the fact that they’ve moved on from Top Gear to their very own Amazon series, The Grand Tour.

For now, it looks like Jake will have to stick to YouTube and boxing as his fight with Nate Diaz approaches.