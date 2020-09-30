Jake Paul says fight with KSI will "100% happen"

YouTube star Jake Paul is more than an influencer; the social media mogul has also taken his talents to the boxing ring, where he hopes to face off with rival KSI in a fight that he claims will “100% happen.”

For those out of the loop, KSI and the Paul brothers have a historied rivalry. From the initial KSI vs Logan Paul boxing match in 2018 to their final professional bout in 2019, the two have famously butted heads; but KSI’s grudge isn’t limited to Logan, alone.

The British YouTuber has expressed a particular disdain for Jake, which he has returned in kind. This mutual hatred came to a head after his first-round victory over AnEsonGib in January, where the two quite literally butted heads in what seemed to be a promise for their own forthcoming fight.

However, thanks to the current global health crisis and travel restrictions, it seems that Jake Paul vs KSI has been put on hold indefinitely; but Jake isn’t taking “no” for an answer.

In a September 30 episode of the Mom’s Basement podcast, he claimed that his bout with KSI is definitely going to happen, in foul or fair weather.

“It has to happen,” Paul said of the matter. “KSI vs Jake Paul is 100% gonna happen. If I die without that happening, I would be so upset. It has to happen, for the culture.”

That’s not all; he also hit out at KSI’s music, which, admittedly, isn’t a super surprising development, considering the two have been dunking on each other’s songs for quite some time now.

“KSI has all features,” he continued. “I don’t even think his fans like his music. I think they just save the song because it’s the other guy on it that’s carrying him. So if you build your whole career off of that, then when you drop a song by yourself, it’s just gonna fall flat.”

While older brother Logan has been rumored to fight Floyd Mayweather in a potential exhibition match — even claiming he’s started up training camp — Jake is slated to fight on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr., but it doesn’t seem like this star-studded affair comes close to the fire he feels for a possible fight with his long-term rival across the pond.