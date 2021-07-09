Jake Paul says Conor McGregor is “losing it” after finally responding to fight call out

YouTuber Jake Paul has hit back at Conor McGregor after the UFC star called him and brother Logan “dingbats” in an interview where he also suggested a fight between the two of them could happen.

In an interview in the lead-up to his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday, July 10, McGregor was asked about the Paul brothers and had a few choice words.

“I couldn’t care about them two dingbats,” he said after interviewer Nick Walshaw asked about them. But, when asked about a potential fight, the response was slightly different. “Never say never. If they’re gonna keep competing, who knows?”

The Paul brothers haven’t made a secret of the fact that they’ve long been fans of McGregor, one of the greatest showmen in combat sports, but it appears that fandom may be fading as Jake seeks out a fight with the Irish fighter.

The younger Paul brother didn’t take kindly to McGregor’s comments and posted online shortly after the interview went viral.

“You can tell Conor has lost ‘it’,” he said. “He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies.”

That wasn’t all though: he even promised to “expose” McGregor. “He takes offense to everything now. He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s [sic]. When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is,” Jake added.

You can tell Conor has lost “it” He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies He takes offense to everything now He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

Jake has been after the McGregor fight for a while, and this was the first time the Irishman has spoken about it — obviously giving the YouTube star a bit of hope.

Paul also revealed that he had asked his jeweler to make him a custom diamond necklace of McGregor when he was knocked out by Poirier before — costing him $100,000.

I had my jeweler custom make me a $100,000 dollar diamond necklace of this frame Reveal tomorrow pic.twitter.com/XAmkJ2x8gZ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

Paul clearly wants the fight and is looking to goad McGregor into making it happen, but it’s unclear yet whether it ever will.