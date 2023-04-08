Jake Paul reveals viral altercation with Floyd Mayweather was staged

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has claimed that his altercation with boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather was staged.

In early March, an altercation between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather went viral. A clip that surfaced showed Floyd and his team of 25 people approaching the YouTube star as he was leaving a Miami Heat basketball game.

The full video captured by TMZ showed Jake being “jumped” by Mayweather’s team — before he quickly fled from the 50-0 boxing champion.

Following the confrontation, Jake took to Twitter, calling out Floyd publicly to fight one-on-one instead of having his team “jump” him. Furthermore, weeks later Jake admitted he was a “b*tch” for running from the situation.

However, according to the ‘Problem Child’, the entire scenario was actually just a PR stunt intended to viral.

Jake Paul reveals Floyd Mayweather confrontation was fake

Throughout Wade Plem’s five-hour-long livestream on April 7, Jake admitted that being “jumped” by Floyd and his team was a PR stunt.

When asked about the situation, Jake revealed the altercation was actually planned — with the hope of it going viral across the internet.

“Yeah, we were like let’s set this up and make this go viral,” said Jake. “And viral it did, it went on like every single news page and outlet.”

“We got exactly what we wanted out of it,” he added.

It’s fair to say Wade was left stunned, further revealing that a member of Jake’s team even told him it was all real. “Yeah, well I mean like we needed people to think it was real,” Jake replied.

The Problem Child has previously eyed up a bout with Mayweather on several occasions, and after already going to blows with Logan, the interest for Jake to attempt to avenge his older brother is certainly there.

However, it’s unclear whether or not we’ll actually ever see Jake and Floyd touch gloves, but it’s definitely not out of question.