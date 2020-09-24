Jake Paul reveals the real reason why he's quitting YouTube vlogging

Popular content creator Jake Paul has revealed why he won't be uploading as much to his YouTube channel anymore, after branching out into music and boxing in recent years.

Jake Paul has built a massive online audience for his entertaining vlog series on YouTube, racking up over 20.2 million subscribers for his efforts on his main channel.

Advertisement

However, it seems as if he will be putting his vlogs to one side, claiming he is no longer a YouTuber and revealed he would be completely changing his content output in the coming months.

During Jake Paul’s September 23 upload, he explained that he would be converting his main channel into a music channel, following the success of his recent tracks, “23” and “Fresh Outta London.”

Advertisement

He also revealed that his new boxing career also seemed to be taking up a lot of his time and explained that it was partly why he is shifting his focus away from the vlog series.

“I’m not a YouTuber anymore, I f***ing suck at it, honestly I don’t put effort into it,” Jake Paul admitted.

Topic starts at 0:20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYBbnXVtqQQ

“I’m a boxer and I make music now, and training takes up so much time and then I’m just tired, and I get hit in the head so much that I can’t even think of anything creative,” he added.

Advertisement

He later explained that he had created a second channel for any vlogs he decides to make and would also be focused on creating a boxing documentary about his journey into the sport.

Jake Paul’s next fight against former NBA star Nate Robinson is currently expected to take place on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s return against Roy Jones Jr on November 28, in California.

His brother Logan Paul also seems to be getting back into boxing, with rumors of Floyd Mayweather returning from retirement to clash with the YouTuber in the ring.