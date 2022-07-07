Jake Paul reveals footage of Hasim Rahman JR confrontation that sparked rivalry

Virginia Glaze . 11 hours ago

YouTube boxer Jake Paul has shared footage of his beef with Hasim Rahman JR that fueled the flames of their upcoming match this August.

Jake Paul is set to face off against heavyweight boxing pro Hasim Rahman JR this August after his initial fight with British boxer Tommy Fury fell through a second time.

This marks yet another last-minute bout for the ‘Problem Child,’ who has prominently risen in the ranks since his debut match against fellow YouTuber Deji in 2018.

Since then, he’s managed to accrue a 5-0 pro record… but this next challenge will be his biggest one yet.

Twitter: Jake Paul Jake Paul is slated to face off against Hasim Rahman Jr this August after his bout with Tommy Fury fell through.

Although Rahman might seem like a split-second pick from the outside, Paul revealed that he’s actually been beefing with the heavyweight boxer for two years.

Paul shared footage of an argument he had with Rahman in a recent Instagram post, which showed the two fighters trading verbal blows as they prepared for a sparring session.

“You wanna talk s**t to a pro athlete?” Rahman can be heard saying to Paul. “‘Cause I’ll really come in here and knock your a** out.”

Rahman can be seen rushing toward Paul, saying, “Now who’s a b**ch? ‘Cause I was a b**ch a minute ago. What’s up?”

Paul elaborated on the video in the caption of his Instagram post, saying that he’s “wanted this fight ever since Hasim ran his big mouth to me two years ago in the gym.”

He went on to claim that the New York State Athletic Commission had initially refused to sanction the fight, “because they said Hasim had too much experience for me.” He also explained that his brother, Logan, even warned him about the fight.

“He has over 100 amateur fights,” Paul wrote. “10x more than Tommy… but I’m built different. I’m psychotic. CHAOTIC. PROBLEMATIC.”

It seems that Paul is ready for whatever may come his way as he continues negotiations for a possible bout with Fury at a later date.