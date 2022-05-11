Jake Paul reveals Floyd Mayweather wants to fight him, but there’s a big catch

A fight between Jake Paul and undefeated professional boxing champ Floyd Mayweather seems to be in the cards, but there are some major issues keeping the bout from happening.

Influencer Jake Paul has taken the combat sports world by storm. With a 5-0 boxing record that includes a KO against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, ‘The Problem Child’ has made quite the name for himself.

While his perfect record is the opposite of his brother Logan, who has yet to win a boxing match, the elder sibling did take on an opponent that Jake has had his eyes on for a while: Floyd Mayweather.

Despite ongoing issues relating to Floyd allegedly not paying Logan for their fight, Jake and Mayweather have expressed an interest in duking it out in the ring. Unfortunately, there’s a “sizable” issue that needs to be addressed.

Jake Paul says Floyd Mayweather fight negotiations have stalled

During an interview with Sun Sport, Jake revealed that he was in talks with Floyd Mayweather for a huge fight event, but ‘Money’ has a big demand he would need the YouTuber to agree to.

“He’s interested if I would drop a bunch of weight,” Jake said. “He wants me to cut to a weight that I wouldn’t actually be able to cut to. So I think he is sort of hiding behind that excuse.”

Weight has been an ongoing issue for Jake Paul and his possible dream opponents. Notably, UFC President Dana White took issue with booking an MMA match between Paul and Conor McGregor due to a weight difference.

Will Jake Paul ever fight Floyd Mayweather?

Jake, however, believes that Floyd will be inclined to agree to a match in the future if the boxer runs into financial difficulties.

“But you know Floyd, he’s going to spend all of his money on strippers and Lamborghinis and sh*t like that. Not pay his taxes and then around this time next year, he’s going to be like, ‘Who can I fight for $20 million, $30 million? Alright, maybe I’ll fight Jake.’ So when he runs out of money, I bet you the phones will start ringing,” Paul mocked.

Considering Jake is making his return to the ring in August and Floyd Mayweather is fighting Don Moore in Dubai on May 14, it’s unlikely we see the two reach an agreement anytime soon.

As for Paul’s next opponent, it’s still unknown, but there seems to be no shortage of possible match-ups with Anderson Silva, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and even Mike Tyson interested in battling it out with the influencer.