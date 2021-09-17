Jake Paul reveals 3 potential opponents for next fight including Tommy Fury & more

Social media star Jake Paul has revealed that he’s in talks with a handful of fighters over his next boxing bout including the likes of long-time rival Tommy Fury and MMA icon Anderson Silva.

As the YouTuber boxing scene has continued to grow and grow, the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – have been right at the forefront of it.

Coming off his win over Ben Askren, Jake immediately started eyeing up future opponents including the likes of Conor McGregor among others. Though, it was former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley who answered the call.

Ultimately, the YouTuber picked up the win over Woodley and rumors immediately picked up over who he may fight next – including a potential rematch with T-Wood.

Since then, a handful of other fighters have stepped up, including ‘The Spider’ Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort. There is also the prospect of fighting long-time rival Tommy Fury, especially after the Brit picked up a win on the Paul vs Woodley undercard.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Jake revealed that he’s in talks with a few interested parties, but there are others that are a little complicated to deal with too.

“He is one of the people that we’re talking to,” the YouTuber said about Fury. “The obvious ones that are on the table is like Tommy, Anderson… There is a discussion with Vitor’s team just because we’re so close to Triller, so they’re pinging us all the time. There are some names that are interesting that are more complicated that I just don’t want to jinx anything.”

Helwani quizzed the YouTuber on whether Nate Diaz was also of interest, but Jake just laughed and repeated his line about not wanting to jinx anything.

Jake also noted that he wants to fight again this year, so something could come together quickly, but we’ll have to wait and see.