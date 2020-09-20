Jake Paul responds to undefeated boxer Ryan Garcia's fight challenge

Jake Paul has responded to undefeated pro boxer Ryan Garcia’s Tweet in which he said he wanted to fight Jake, following the announcement that his brother Logan Paul has signed a contract to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The collision of the YouTube world and the pro-boxing world is one that no one could have predicted ten years ago, but the huge profits garnered from YouTuber KSI’s fight with Joe Weller in 2018 and he's even bigger fight with Logan Paul later that year have proven the unlikely collaboration to be a lucrative one.

Challenging people to fight has in recent years become somewhat of a trend among the influencer community.

In August even TikTok star Bryce Hall claimed he tried to set up a fight with Hype House leader Thomas Petrou, something that never came to fruition.

Following the September 16 announcement that Logan Paul and retired boxer Floyd Mayweather had agreed to a fight contract, it became clear that the two worlds were truly merged, and that it’s no longer exclusively a YouTuber vs YouTuber match format.

This clearly tempted American professional boxer Ryan Garcia to get involved, taking to Twitter on September 19 to issue a new challenge. “If Mayweather can fight Logan Paul then I’m fighting Jake Paul.”

If Mayweather can fight Logan Paul then I’m fighting Jake Paul — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) September 19, 2020

Jake did not back down in the face of a challenge from the undefeated champion, however, instead slamming him with “it’s a little too early for your first loss peewee.” Ryan was unfazed by the belittling comment, simply coming back with “if he dies, he dies.”

If they were to fight, it wouldn’t be Jake’s first time in the ring. He holds wins over UK YouTuber's Deji and AnEsonGib – and he's also scheduled to fight former NBA first-rounder Nate Robinson.

It’s a little too early for your first loss peewee https://t.co/kBZIsaiDom — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 19, 2020

If he dies he dies https://t.co/Fy2H61OMMb — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) September 19, 2020

Perhaps this fiery exchange will result in an additional pair of fighters added to the Paul vs Mayweather event, giving Jake another chance to step into the ring and prove his growing skills.