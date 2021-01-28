 Jake Paul responds to rumors of boxing fight against brother Logan Paul - Dexerto
Jake Paul responds to rumors of boxing fight against brother Logan Paul

Published: 28/Jan/2021 11:33

by Jacob Hale
After months of speculation over a boxing match between him and his older brother Logan, Jake Paul has spoken out about the possibility of a fight between the two YouTube behemoths.

Seeing a boxing match between these two has long been a request of fans. They’ve both had their fair share of high-profile fights, with Logan vs KSI putting up impressive PPV numbers and the older Paul brother set to face off against Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Jake, on the other hand, knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson and is now gearing up for a match against former UFC star Ben Askren.

At the top end, boxing brothers tend not to face one another, such as with the Klitschko or Charlo brothers. Jake thinks this could be a huge part of the spectacle — but isn’t sure whether the fight could really happen.

Jake has a 3-0 record but hasn’t yet faced off against a professional fighter.

In an interview with MMA expert Ariel Helwani on ESPN, Jake spoke extensively about his upcoming fight against Askren, and his career in the sport, but of course, the topic of Logan came up.

Helwani asked about a post made by Jake, in which the YouTuber asked who he should fight next, with Logan as one of the options.

Laughing about it, Paul said that it’s “always been a conversation” that they both “keep alive.” He went on to say that he thinks he would agree to it if the dollars made sense “but, at the end of the day, he’s my brother… so maybe, but it could also never happen.”

Topic starts at 15:35

Jake went on to explain that he’s a better fighter of the two, referencing his 3-0 record while Logan is 0-1-1 — also claiming that some Logan fans are “brainwashed” because they listen to his podcast.

It’s worth remembering that while this is definitely something fans and critics alike would be interested in seeing, as Jake says, they’re still brothers. So don’t hedge your bets on this fight taking place too soon.

YouTubers & influencers congratulate Halsey on pregnancy announcement

Published: 28/Jan/2021 0:45

by Theo Salaun
Singer-songwriter Halsey is pregnant – and social media, from influencers and YouTubers to countless fans, has lit up with congratulations for the beloved cultural sensation.

Ashley ‘Halsey’ Nicolette Frangipane is an American singer-songwriter with Grammy nominations, Billboard accolades and, above all else, a feverish social media following. Known for her activism and eclecticism, the musician has become a cultural icon with fans across the world.

That variety of fans is not restrained to just social media stans, either, as the singer has apparently amassed a ton of appreciation from fellow influencers. Some of the biggest names from YouTube and social media have popped up congratulating her, nestled between messages from the 36.9 million followers Halsey boasts throughout Instagram and Twitter. 

Posting a “surprise” Instagram carousel of baby bump pictures, the 26-year-old’s comment section is filled with verified check marks sending their love and joy. From established models (and fellow activists) like Emily Ratajkowski to YouTube superstars like James Charles, the support has been nothing short of overflowing.

In the replies to Halsey’s viral IG post, influencer Gabbie Hanna was joined by TikTok legend Addison Rae by sending an ecstatic “congratulations” message. Singer Olivia Rodrigo, whose “Drivers License” track has gone viral on TikTok, joined in too, but wasn’t satisfied with just one message.

In all caps (the pinnacle of excitement), Rodrigo sent a “YESSSS” before following up with a “SENDING U SO MUCH LOVE.”

Similarly uppercased, Charles chimed in with a reply that seems to concisely echo the sentiments shared by all of Halsey’s fans and friends: “CONGRATULATIONS AHHH.”

Aside from being happy about the idea of a mini version of Halsey entering the world, close fans are likely well-aware of how meaningful the moment is for her. The singer has been candid about her past with infertility and her desire for a child, as a 2015 miscarriage prompted the song “More” on her Manic album.

In the wake of such a harrowing history with the desire to bear a child, the news of Halsey’s pregnancy is certainly cause for celebration. Caps-locked congratulations are most certainly in order and few, influencers and fans alike, have held back in rejoicing with the singer and her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

“More,” too, can now be played with added joy. Some of its more expressive lyrics take on a new dimension, as a foreseeing welcome to her baby: “And when you decide it’s your time to arrive, I’ve loved you for all of my life.” 