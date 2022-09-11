Jake Paul responds to Nate Diaz’s boxing switch after final UFC win

Jake Paul offered a bit of a pointed response to Nate Diaz after the UFC legend picked up a win in what is supposed to be his final fight inside the Octagon.

Jake Paul has gotten into plenty of beefs with other fighters since he’s made his way into the world of boxing, with his focus being primarily on UFC fighters.

‘The Problem Child’ continues to go back-and-forth with Dana White and Conor McGregor, but he’s also had a few run-ins with Nate Diaz too. The Stockton native, who has made it clear he wants to box now his UFC contract is up, has teased the possibility of fighting Jake before.

As it stands, Jake is scheduled to fight Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29th, but he seems open to fighting Nate too, as he gave a less than subtle response to Diaz’s final UFC interview.

Jake Paul replies to Nate Diaz’s final UFC fight

After some late changes to the card, Nate took on Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, and defeated the former Lightweight champion with a submission in the fourth round.

In his post-fight comments, Nate said he wants to “get out of the UFC for a minute” and “take over” another sport. Boxing, naturally, was on his list, and that drew a response from Jake.

“Nate Diaz is going into the sport of boxing. I wonder who he should fight?” Jake said, making some shifty eyes throughout the eye, clearly indicating he was talking about himself.

Some fans quickly noted that Nate mentioned a few other avenues he could go down other than boxing, and that Jake might have to wait, but there seems to be plenty of interest in that match-up regardless.

“Nate the comeback fight after he losses to Anderson,” one said. “Like it or not, a fight between Jake and Nate would sell like crazy,” added another.

Of course, it remains to be seen how Jake’s fight with Silva will shake out, and he also wants to fight KSI down the line. Though, maybe Nate could be slotted in between those.