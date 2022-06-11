Jake Paul responds to KSI over PPV challenge for their boxing returns

Jake Paul has responded to KSI after the YouTuber challenged him to a PPV sales battle ahead of their August fights.

August is set to be a very busy month for influencer boxing, as both Jake Paul and KSI are going to be fighting in separate events.

While Paul’s event was initially slated for August 13, on June 10 he announced that his fight would now take place on August 6 in New York’s Madison Square Garden, with Amanda Serrano also on the card.

“We going back to back. New York. MSG. Two main events. Showtime PPV. It gets no bigger, it gets no better,” the YouTuber wrote in a tweet.

Advertisement

Ahead of the official confirmation, KSI, who is set to fight on August 27, tweeted Paul and challenged him to a PPV sales battle.

BTW thanks for helping me launch my new announcement today August 6th Madison Square Garden🤩 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 10, 2022

“You should fight on your own card on the 27th of August, so we can see who can get the most PPV’s,” he wrote. “Especially since you might not even be fighting on the 13th anymore lmao. We can then see who has the real power.”

After Jake confirmed his new fight date, he responded by saying: “BTW thanks for helping me launch my new announcement today. August 6th. Madison Square Garden.”

Paul also quote tweeted KSI’s callout and added: “You wanna challenge me in everything except an actual fight,” alongside the clown emoji.

Advertisement

That will come soon brother, just need to let you and all of your fanboys know why I’m the A-side. https://t.co/ukHV4R6Zp0 — ksi (@KSI) June 10, 2022

Shortly after, KSI responded: “That will come soon brother, just need to let you and all of your fanboys know why I’m the A-side.”

Although KSI has taken on Jake’s brother Logan before, he has yet to step into the ring with Jake, and many fans are waiting eagerly for the pair to set a date. KSI recently suggested that a fight between them could happen in 2023, so many no doubt have their fingers crossed.