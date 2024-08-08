Jake Paul responds as title fight on the cards against former boxing champion

Jake Paul has addressed the idea of him fighting for a boxing title after the WBA said they’re “open” to him taking on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the near future.

Since getting into the fight game, Jake Paul has made clear that he’s got a few big goals, including fighting big names and competing for titles. To this point, he’s not really done, as his record is full of wins over former MMA fighters and a few regional boxers.

He was supposed to fight ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson back in July, but that has been rescheduled for mid-November. In his place, the ‘Problem Child’ defeated ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry pretty convincingly. Even though Perry is another former MMA fighter, it did spark a suggestion from WBA president Gilberto Mendoza that he could fight for a title sooner rather than later.

Mendoza revealed that his board is “open” to Jake fighting former Middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for a title. Now, Jake has addressed that idea.

“I want the toughest competition in the world, and by the way I’m still on a path to world championships behind the scenes,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer said during his appearance on the August 6 episode of the FULL SEND podcast.

“The WBA wants to set up me versus Julio Cesar Chavez for the WBA belt, so that could very easily be a world championship fight right now. I’m four years into this and everyone is like do this, do that, do that – relax, take a breath. I’m gonna get to all of these things and fight all the hardest people.”

Timestamp of 33:40

Jake added that he isn’t “afraid” of fighting anyone and is looking to “challenge” himself with his opponents. “If I lose, then I lose, but at the end of the day, I’m not afraid of anyone,” he added.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been trying to call out UFC champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira. That has been shut down by UFC boss Dana White, saying he doesn’t give any thought to Jake.