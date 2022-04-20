Jake Paul predicts Man United result vs Arsenal after Liverpool thrashing

Jake Paul has become somewhat of a soccer fan throughout 2022, becoming an avid follower of the English Premier League — and he’s given his predictions for Manchester United’s top 4 battle against Arsenal after the Red Devils took a thumping in Liverpool.

Jake Paul is still a recent entrant into the wild world that is the Premier League, having started watching the biggest teams facing off in domestic and European competitions.

He even admitted to being a Liverpool fan and shared his love for Golden Boot frontrunner Mo Salah, who slotted home two goals as Liverpool beat long-time rivals Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on April 19.

Advertisement

After Liverpool secured the “great win” over United, overtaking Manchester City in the title race, Jake shared his thoughts on the match, the state of United, and his thoughts on their upcoming match against Arsenal.

“Man United ain’t Man United without Ronaldo,” he said, as the record-breaking striker missed the game following the tragic passing of his newborn son. “But they still gonna kick Arsenal’s a*s on Saturday.”

Liverpool controlling this entire game. Great win. Man United ain’t Man United without Ronaldo. But they still gonna kick Arsenals ass on Saturday. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 19, 2022

It’s unclear whether Ronaldo will be back on the pitch by the time Manchester United face off against Arsenal on April 23, but it doesn’t appear as though Jake sees it as an issue.

Advertisement

Read More: Jorge Masvidal open to Jake Paul boxing match on one condition

Both teams are on pretty poor runs of form, despite the fact that they’re competing for a place in Europe’s premier competition, the Champions League.

The last time the two teams met, United won 3-2 following a brace from Ronaldo, but with both teams in dire straits at the time of writing (including four losses in the last five for Arsenal), Jake’s optimism for Manchester United probably far exceeds that even of the club’s fans.