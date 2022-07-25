Jake Paul officially named best influencer boxer in world rankings

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Jake Paul has, officially, been named the world’s best influencer boxer as he now tops the world rankings ahead of long-time rival KSI and his brother Logan Paul.

As influencer boxing has become increasingly popular over the last few years, a couple of content creators have taken things far beyond the levels it first started at when YouTubers were just settling their differences inside the ring.

Jake Paul has been at the forefront of those raising the bar, as he’s gotten involved with the professional fight game, taking on athletes and actual fighters.

Given how he’s sold out arenas and knocked out MMA fighters, the ‘Problem Child’ has always led the way past the best influencer boxer in the eyes of the fans. At last, though, he’s now got the official recognition as well.

Jake Paul named best influencer boxer in the world

On July 24, the Pro Boxing Association – which sanctions professional and influencer fights – finally put out a rankings list for the influencer side of things.

Unsurprisingly, Jake tops the PBA’s world rankings and clocks in ahead of his longtime rival KSI, who has to settle for second spot right now. AnEsonGib, KSI’s fellow Brit, sits in third place ahead of Austin McBroom and Logan Paul who are fourth and fifth respectively.

FaZe Clan’s Temperrr and Blueface round out the world-level rankings, with other influencers not being rated on the same level. The likes of Alex Wassabi and Bryce Hall are ranked at a level below, which the PBA is calling the ‘international’ level.

Instagram: icbrankings Jake Paul tops the PBA’s world rankings for influencer boxers.

Like all other boxing rankings, the placements are determined by different factors – including wins, losses, quality of opponent, and beyond.

With a few influencer events happening in August, we could well see some changes in these rankings, especially if Jake losses to Hasim Rahman Jr. and KSI beats Alex Wassabi. So, we’ll have to keep an eye on things.