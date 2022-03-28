Jake Paul offers Will Smith and Chris Rock $15m each to fight on his undercard

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is offering Academy Award winner Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock $15 million each to fight on his undercard in August.

Jake Paul is going to be stepping back into the ring this summer with the goal of improving to 6-0 following a KO victory against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their rematch.

While he has no opponent set, The Problem Child is looking to book other matches for his pay-per-view and seems to have his eyes set on Will Smith and Chris Rock following their viral confrontation at The Oscars.

In a series of posts, Paul expressed his interest in getting the two added to his boxing event and is willing to fork out some serious cash to do so.

Will Smith really just smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars What is going on?

Jake Paul wants Will Smith vs Chris Rock at his boxing event

After Chris Rock made a GI Jane joke at Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at The Oscars, the Independence Day star notoriously walked up on stage and slapped the comedian.

This moment spread like wildfire online, prompting Jake Paul to invite the two to fight and settle things in the ring.

“I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go. Let’s do it in August on my undercard,” he said. “Someone get me on the phone with Will Smith’s boxing representative asap.”

This isn’t the first time that Jake Paul has tried to get mega-celebrities to fight. Earlier in March, he said he would give $30m to Kanye West and Pete Davidson each after the two’s feud over Kim Kardashian reached new highs.

So far, neither party has responded to the offer, but seeing as Chris Rock isn’t pressing charges against the Best Actor winner, it’s unlikely he will be willing to step into the ring against Will Smith.