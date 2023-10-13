Jake Paul offers to fight “maggot” Dillon Danis if Logan pulls out

Jake Paul has offered to step in and fight Dillon Danis if, for some reason, his brother Logan can’t make the fight after the chaos in the pre-fight face-to-face.

The beef between the Paul brothers – Logan and Jake – and Dillon Danis has been bubbling over for a few years. Jake offered to fight the former UFC fighter back in 2020 as he was trying to get a fight with Conor McGregor, but he didn’t make either of those happen.

Fast forward to 2023 and Logan is finally set to step into the ring and fight Dillon on the highly-anticipated Prime card. The build-up to the fight has been intensely personal, with Danis going after Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, which has prompted a lawsuit.

Things took another turn when Logan and Dillon met in the pre-fight face-to-face as the mixed martial artist threw a microphone at the YouTuber’s head. That caused a gash above his eye which was bleeding profusely.

Jake Paul open to fighting Dillon Danis if Logan Paul can’t

While Logan has said that the fight is still on, Dillon has claimed otherwise – suggesting on October 13 that Logan has also missed weight at the official weigh-ins.

Well, if Logan can’t go, Jake is ready to step in. “I will always have my brother’s back. I chose not to respond to the puppet’s countless tweets as it would only amplify his harassment,” he tweeted on October 13.

“But make no mistake, if Logan needed me to step in, I would take great joy in knocking that maggot out. See you soon.”

There had been some concerns that Jake wouldn’t be in Manchester for the fight, with Logan suggesting it would be a “hostile” environment for him seeing as KSI and Tommy Fury fans will be in attendance.

It remains to be seen if he’d need to strap the gloves on, but as of now, it’s his brother that is going to war with Dillon.