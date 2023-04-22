Jake Paul mocks Nate Diaz street brawl with “cringe” safety tips video

After a viral video featured MMA fighter Nate Diaz choking out a Logan Paul lookalike, Jake Paul took to Twitter to mock his opponent in a self-defense-type video.

On April 21, following the events of the Misfits x DAZN Series 006 boxing event, a clip surfaced of MMA star Nate Diaz choking out Rodney Peterson in the streets of New Orleans. For those unaware, Peterson is a TikTok star known for looking like the eldest Paul brother, Logan.

Of course, seeing as Diaz is slated to fight Logan’s younger Jake Paul later this year, it was expected for Jake to respond to the altercation. And he did with an instructional video on how to defend yourself if you were to be attacked by Diaz in the streets.

Jake Paul teaches how to defend against Nate Diaz attack

“Nate Diaz choking Logan Paul RESPONSE. Spread for safety!!” Jake captioned a video on Twitter addressing the Nate Diaz street fight. In which he donned jean shorts, pulled up past his belly button, and had a snorkel tucked inside his sock.

“Welcome back to Jake’s self-defense .com,” he started. “Today, we’re gonna be teaching you what to do if you see a homeless Stockton man trying to come at you in the middle of the streets.” The “homeless” man he was referring to was none other than Nate Diaz.

He went on to warn anyone who “looks like a Paul brother” in reference to Rodney Peterson. Then he moved on to a live demonstration where he pretended to be Diaz, and his brother, Logan Paul, played the role of Peterson.

Jake satirically explained that you can use a snorkel to escape the choke hold and to supply yourself with more air if needed.

In response to the video, a user commented on how “cringe” the video was, to which Jake replied, “It’s intentionally cringe, sweetheart !! Perhaps if you don’t get the joke, you are the joke !!”

Cringe or not, many fans seemed to love Jake’s response to the situation, using Nate Diaz’s scuffle as a weapon in the mental game leading up to their fight later this year.