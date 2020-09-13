Jake Paul & Martinez Twins finally speak out on Team 10 drama

After a long period of silence about the matter, former Team 10 members the Martinez Twins have spoken again about the nasty drama that went down between them and leader Jake Paul when they left the house, saying that they finally “forgive” him.

While recent years have seen YouTuber and former Disney channel star Jake Paul shift his content to focus on him as an individual, he made a name for himself as leader of YouTube creator house Team 10 back in 2017

Advertisement

The controversial YouTube group received an equal amount of adoring fans and frustrated onlookers, with his neighbors even attempting to file a class-action lawsuit against Jake after he leaked their address, with hordes of fans coming to wait outside the house for a glimpse of their idols.

What did Jake Paul do to the Martinez twins?

Two notable members of Team Ten were twin brothers Ivan and Emilio Martinez, brothers from Spain who were invited by Jake Paul to come and live with him in LA. They quickly amassed a huge degree of popularity, even participating in the viral “It’s Everyday Bro” music video with their own verse.

Advertisement

But things turned sour when they released a video detailing the reasons they had left behind Team 10, and Jake seemed to be the root of the issue.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiUHDHFPjS8

They spoke about how when they came to the US they didn’t speak very good English, so other members would talk about them badly behind their back or laugh at them “every single day.” Jake Paul’s borderline violent pranks apparently became too much, so they left the Team 10 life behind.

At the time, Jake called the twins out for uploading a video about it instead of talking directly, calling them “immature” and saying they were just making videos about it to “get more views.” “Talk to me like a man in person,” he continued, “we can fix this.”

Advertisement

Are Jake Paul and the Martinez twins friends again?

After a few years of silence about the topic, on September 12 Ivan Martinez uploaded a series of images of him, his brother Emilio, and Jake Paul all together, that now has almost half a million likes. It is unclear as to when exactly these pictures were taken, but his caption speaks positively of the relationship between the three.

“You can’t go back and change the past,” he wrote, “but you can start where you are and change the ending. We forgive each other. Amigos.”

On Twitter, Emilio wrote “got off the phone with Jake. It was very awkward at the beginning but right away we both started laughing and had fun.” He continued by saying that “this trio gotta move on” and that they’ve “grown up.”

Advertisement

got off the phone with Jake, it was awkward at the beginning but right away we both started laughing and had fun like the first times we hang. We forgive each other, we this trio gotta move on, gotta to better things than thinking of our past, it was 3 years ago. We’ve grown up pic.twitter.com/yXmQI4hZQn — Emilio Martinez (@emartineeez) September 12, 2020

Jake reposted one of the pictures on his own story with the caption “los tres amigos” so clearly the sentiment is reciprocated. This proved to be surprising news for those who followed the crazy situation as it unfolded back in 2017.

It is unclear whether any future collaborations are in the works, but it seems many would be curious to see a throwback to bizarre Team 10 days.