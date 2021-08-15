Jake Paul makes big Premier League prediction about Liverpool, Man Utd & Everton

The English Premier League 2021-22 campaign is set to be one of the most competitive with a few top teams with reasonable claim to the title, and Jake Paul started off the season with a bold claim – which didn’t go too bad.

The YouTube content creator has been growing his image in the sports scene with his amateur boxing bouts, and now he’s hit on an early win for the new EPL season.

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Everton are some of the teams who have their eyes on ultimate glory this year, and Paul wasn’t too shy to back them up for the opening draw of the league.

Advertisement

“I’m doubling down on my bets! [Everton, Manchester United, Liverpool] winning their opening games tomorrow. Take that to the bank,” he said at the time.

THIS MEANS IM 3-0 IN FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS AND 3-0 AS A BOXER https://t.co/qVQNCCh13M — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 14, 2021

Well the first bunch of matches in the EPL came and went on August 14, with all three of the teams set to make their debut this season.

Sure enough, a day later, Paul was able to claim his winnings as all three finished as winners in their first Premier League draw.

Read more: TikTok users freak out as scientist goes viral with huge human bone collection

Paul had joked that he didn’t have the best knowledge of EPL, so he was going into the bet a little blind. If he were a casual observer last season, he’d have a few different clues as to why those were pretty strong picks.

Advertisement

In either case, the 24-year-old was taken by the moment of getting a clean EPL cash out, which reminded him of his boxing stint so far.

“This means I’m 3-0 in football predictions and 3-0 as a boxer,” he said after the results came in.

Since dipping his toes in boxing with a win over AnEsonGib on January 30, Paul’s been looking for his next challenge in the combat sport.

His next bout will be against Tyron Woodley on August 29, where we’ll see if Paul can keep up the hot streak he’s on.