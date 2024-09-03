Jake Paul makes big change for Mike Tyson fight amid health concerns for the legendary boxer

Jake Paul has cut with his usual traditions and won’t draft in a backup fighter in case Mike Tyson can’t go, as he’s totally confident in the 58-year-old’s health now.

When it comes to organizing a big box office fight, plenty of hype goes into the two main fighters. However, when they might be doubts about one’s health, backup fighters can be put into place – just in case.

It’s something Jake Paul has done over the last few years, especially following his canceled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. The ‘Problem Child’ had ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry drafted in as a replacement for ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson when their scheduled July fight was postponed, and there has been talk of him tapping other fighters.

Article continues after ad

However, with his rescheduled clash with Tyson a little over two months away, the YouTuber-turned-boxer hasn’t got a backup. And that’s despite the previous worries about ‘Iron’ Mike’s health.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t have concerns,” Jake told TMZ Sports when asked about Mike’s health. “He’s doing great. He’s super healthy behind the scenes and feeling great. That’s what we’re focused on and there’s not a back-up currently.”

Article continues after ad

Timestamp of 1:30

As noted, there have been rumors of Jake having fighters on standby in case. The biggest of which corners former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

A fight with the Mexican legend has been mooted after the WBA said they’d be “open” to a title fight between Cesar Chavez Jr. and Jake.

If the former WBC middleweight champion doesn’t take the place of Tyson come November 15, then, it could be a fight that Jake looks to take on afterwards. If not, then he’s still got that deal with the PFL to look at too. Plus, he has been making mention of fighters he’d like to take on inside the cage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

But, for now, we’re all looking forward to the fight with Tyson.