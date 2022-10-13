Jake Paul “in trouble” for teasing massive switch away from boxing

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Jake Paul has revealed that he landed himself in a bit of hot water after teasing his move into the world of MMA despite the fact he’s boxing Anderson Silva soon.

Since making his move into the world of professional boxing, Jake Paul has made plenty of waves in the combat sports scene – especially as he’s regularly fought fighters crossing over from MMA.

Even though he’s fighting Anderson Silva at the end of October, ‘The Problem Child’ still has a lengthy hit list of potential opponents, ranging from Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Mike Tyson, Conor McGregor, and even Nate Diaz. It’s a mix of boxing and MMA royalty.

Jake has even teased the fact that he might soon swap boxing and the Queensberry rules for a run inside the Octagon of Mixed Martial Arts. Though, that’s also landed him in a bit of trouble.

Jake Paul got in trouble for MMA announcement teaser

The YouTuber-turned-boxer, who has open offers from a number of different MMA promotions, noted at the end of September that he had an announcement coming about getting involved in the sport.

However, when he touched on it during an interview with MMAJunkie, Jake revealed that it didn’t go down too well. “I can’t actually. I sort of got in trouble for talking too soon,” Jake said. “I just got excited!”

The social media phenom was quizzed on whether or not he might appear in a cage within the next two years, but he remained coy. “I wouldn’t be disappointed, no (if there was no MMA fight before 2024), we’ll just see what happens man,” he added.

As noted, while Jake has teased an announcement, there hasn’t been anything further from any companies that could connect the dots.

While he’s spoken about potentially fighting in the UFC, that appears to be off the table given his long-standing beef with Dana White. Who knows though, maybe we’ll see Jake in Bellator or PFL before long.