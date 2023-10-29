Jake Paul hits back at critics after Fury vs Ngannou fight

Jake Paul told his haters to “shut the f**k up” after the controversial split decision fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Jake Paul has been criticized in the past by the boxing world for his caliber of opponents, with the majority of his winning record coming against MMA fighters – and his case wasn’t helped by reports that Mike Tyson walked out after watching him box for 30 seconds. But Jake Paul was animated after watching the Fury vs Ngannou fight.

Tyson Fury, half-brother of KSI’s recent opponent Tommy Fury, fought Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on October, 28, earning himself a split-decision victory.

Fury was the overwhelming favorite to win the fight, and many were shocked by Ngannou’s performance, pushing the British Heavyweight Champion to his limits.

Fans are professional fighters alike praised former UFC champion Ngannou for his surprising performance, with top-level boxers like Chris Eubank Jr thinking he won the fight – “Watching from ringside I thought Ngannou won the fight.”

Jake Paul noticed all the praise being given to Ngannou and was quick to let fans know his thoughts after he was ridiculed for boxing MMA fighters.

Jake Paul complained on Twitter about the hate he had received

Jake Paul responded to people’s complaints that fighting MMA fighters is “easy work” and that he needs to fight harder opponents not long after Ngannou scored a knockdown in round 3:

But fans weren’t so convinced that the result of Fury vs Ngannou liberated Jake Paul from boxing criticism, making sure to remind him that some of the fighters he had fought were retired:

“You fight retired 40-year-olds coming off of hip surgery,” one person commented, referencing Jake’s boxing opponent Ben Askren.

However, some combat sports enthusiasts interjected that Ngannou himself is 37 years old, although admitted that he is in his “prime” and still an active fighter – unlike some of Jake Paul’s opponents.

The younger Paul brother’s most recent fight was against Nate Diaz, which he won via unanimous decision, improving his record to 7-1-0, with his only loss coming from Tommy Fury who also defeated KSI.

