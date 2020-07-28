Jake Paul hits back at claims he didn't write "Fresh Outta London"

Jake Paul has hit out at claims on Instagram that he didn’t write his latest track “Fresh Outta London” which was released on Friday, July 24.

The latest track is a guitar-heavy rap track and the music video has already reached almost 5 million views on YouTube.

Paul has already been criticized for featuring footage from a party that was condemned by the Mayor of Calabasas for violating social-distancing rules.

A Jake Paul fan account on Instagram posted a clip scrolling through the song’s page on Genius which revealed the editing history of the page. In the video, the credits on Genius show that the song was written by Desiigner and Killjxper.

Then, YouTuber nolifeshaq also came for Paul with an 11 minute YouTube video claiming Jake lied to him that he wrote the song, and also pulled up screenshots from Genius.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TEN4Ohz71M

Paul quote tweeted the Instagram clip and wrote: “Genius isn’t a credible source for song credits. What's going on here is that people can’t handle that I made a good song & they’re doing everything they can to make it seem like I didn’t write it.”

genius isn’t a credible source for song credits. whats going on here is that people can’t handle that I made a good song & they’re doing everything they can to make it seem like i didn’t write it. a random user inserted names under the producer and writer section. smfh. ppl mad. https://t.co/GlZNZTeoxg — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 27, 2020

However, KSI himself has come for Jake on Instagram, posting a screenshot of Apple Music crediting Killjxsper and Desiigner as the writers, saying “Don’t ever try to come at me saying I don’t write my music. I have written every single song I have ever made. You evidently have not."

“You don’t understand how writing credit works," KSI continued. "Writing credits doesn’t just include lyrics writers, it also shows beatmakers/soundwriters, credit to people for the sample, etc. You can find this on any album…

“End of the day Jake Paul your music hasn’t been doing anything chart-wise since 2017. Your new song isn’t even in the top 200 of iTunes in your own country...so pipe down and go train for your fight.”

Both Spotify and Genius now say that Jake Paul is the writer and performer, and the producer is Joey Iny. Paul has even gone so far as to edit the source for the credits on Spotify to say “stop tryna see who put this out.”