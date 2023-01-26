Jake Paul hints at Tommy Fury fight delay amid his & Molly-Mae’s pregnancy wait

Jake Paul has seemingly hinted that his fight with Tommy Fury could be delayed, as he posted a teasing tweet about the Fury’s upcoming birth.

When Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva at the end of October, several names were quickly suggested as his next opponent. Fans only wanted to see one fight made, though, with that being Jake vs Tommy Fury.

The longtime rivals, apparently, exchanged contracts not long after the Silva fight, with Jake even offering to fly to the UK to make it happen. However, reports have claimed that the fight will happen in Saudi Arabia instead.

There have even been claims that the fight is a “done deal” and will happen on February 25. Yet, Jake has appeared to pour cold water on that and suggested another delay might be forthcoming.

Jake Paul hints at Tommy Fury fight delay over pregnancy

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has played his cards quite close to his chest since the reports that the fight has been agreed upon, but he did break his silence to drop the teaser.

“Hold your horses. The man’s having a baby,” he tweeted on January 25, referring to the fact that Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy’s partner, is expecting. Mike Majlak even poked fun at things, saying that Tommy isn’t the one having the baby.

The couple, who met on Love Island back in 2019, had a due date for late January, but Molly-Mae has been pretty quiet on social media and there have been some suggestions that they may have already become parents.

Pre-fight camps for fighters typically last between 6-8 weeks, which would mean Tommy would miss the early part of the childbirth if he was in camp for February 25th.

Despite all the reports, and even with Tyson Fury saying it’s imminent, a fight between the pair hasn’t been announced just yet. We’ll have to wait and see if they shift off the originally planned date, especially with Jake planning to move into MMA in the near future.