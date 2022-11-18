Jake Paul finally set to get boxing world ranking and fans are furious

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Jake Paul looks set to be in line to finally get a boxing world ranking, however, fans are pretty furious by the potential of that.

Since stepping into the professional boxing ranks, Jake Paul has managed to amass a 6-0 record by defeating AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva.

While he doesn’t have a win over a professional boxer under his belt, wins over the likes of Woodley and Silva have proven that he’s not just a flash in the pan. The ‘Problem Child’ does have some serious striking power and has gone blow-to-blow with some of the best in combat sports.

Article continues after ad

To this point, he hasn’t yet been ranked. That’s because he has yet to beat a professional boxer. Though he could be inching closer to getting a rank from at least one boxing association.

Will Jake Paul get a boxing world ranking?

That’s right, the rumors of Jake getting a rank have once again surfaced as he’s been invited to the WBA’s – World Boxing Association – Centennial Convention in Orlando, Florida.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The WBA have even called him a “renowned boxer” to boot, which hasn’t gone down well with those fans who believe he could be getting a rank at the event.

“The world has truly gone mad, shame on you WBA how embarrassing for the sport to call him that,” one Tweeted. “This what happens when you choose money over the sport,” added another on Instagram. “F**king clown show. This is NOT boxing. He’s NOT a boxer. Hey WBA, recognize and respect the sport ffs,” commented another. “Worst era ever for boxing.”

Article continues after ad

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed if Jake will be receiving a rank, the WBA wouldn’t be the first to offer him. When he was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr, the WBC were set to rank Jake had he won.

Getting a ranking would add legitimacy to Jake’s belief that he can win a world championship, but he’d still have to fight increasingly difficult opponents to get to that spot. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.