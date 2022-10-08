Jake Paul demands Floyd Mayweather finally pay Logan in possible fight contract

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Jake Paul is looking to add a clause that requires Floyd Mayweather to pay the money owed to his brother Logan should the two step in the ring.

Jake Paul is just a few weeks out from his biggest fight yet, facing off against former UFC champion Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva in an exhibition boxing match on October 29.

Despite him stepping in the ring with his toughest opponent to date in just a few weeks, future bouts are already on his mind. Recently, the YouTuber has doubled down on touching gloves with Canelo, and ‘The Problem Child’ has even been eyeing up an MMA debut.

A possible exhibition fight with boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather isn’t out of question either. But, Jake will look to have a few extra conditions in the contract, with one of them being his big brother finally getting paid for his bout with Mayweather last year.

Jake Paul looks to avenge Logan

During episode 8 of BS with Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer got on the topic of Mayweather’s last fight, and his upcoming bout against Deji — where he had a few words for the 50-0 boxer and his choice of opponents.

The furious Paul brother once again claimed that Mayweather is wasting his fans’ money and time, and also ruining his legacy with “little exhibition fights” against fighters he doesn’t even know the name of.

The YouTuber also noted that he’s still yet to pay his brother for their exhibition fight last year. However, should the two ever touch gloves, he plans to add a clause that forces Mayweather to pay up.

“I will say, if we do fight, part of the contract will be he has to pay my brother,” Jake revealed. “I got you, Logan. I’m gonna get that f**king money back for you buddy.”

It’s unclear whether we’ll actually see the two settling the score in the ring, with Jake recently stating that he couldn’t believe it’s 2022 and Floyd Mayweather is “scared” to fight him.

Regardless, the hype for a potential bout is definitely building, especially after claims he’d give Mayweather a “proper retirement” if they ever fought.