Jake Paul defends Elon Musk after “revolt” by Twitter employees in leaked videos

Influencer and undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul is defending Elon Musk after a series of leaked videos have surfaced purporting to show Twitter employees badmouthing the Tesla owner.

Elon Musk has made quite the splash on social media in the past few weeks when the billionaire announced he was buying Twitter. Since then, seemingly everyone has shared differing views on whether he would make the platform better.

One of Elon’s primary reasons for buying the platform stemmed from concerns related to free speech and if the site favors one side of the political spectrum over the other – something Musk wants to rectify.

Advertisement

As it turns out, not many people at Twitter were happy with the decision, as showcased through leaked videos in which employees voice displeasure with Elon’s takeover. This has prompted Jake Paul to step in and defend the Space X founder.

Twitter exec trashing free speech & mocking people with Asperger’s … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Jake Paul defends Elon Musk after alleged Twitter employee criticisms

In a leaked video by Project Veritas, a supposed software engineer at Twitter alleged that “leftists” at the site tried to “revolt” against Elon.

Read More: Elon Musk grants MrBeast the keys to Twitter when he dies

“Some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left. They’re like ‘this would be my last day if Elon takes over,’” the alleged Twitter employee said in the video before saying they, “did all we could to revolt against it.”

Advertisement

In another video, Twitter Lead Client Partner Alex Martinez appeared to mock Elon as being “special” for having Asperger’s Syndrome – a high-functioning form of Autism.

This is insanity. We live in a sick and twisted world controlled by the wrong fucking people. Elon Musk is the real life Superman. https://t.co/oMFjRkVpnm — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 18, 2022

Jake Paul took issue with these videos, slamming the statements by Twitter employees as “insanity.”

“We live in a sick and twisted world controlled by the wrong f**king people,” Paul blasted. “Elon Musk is the real life Superman.”

So far, Musk hasn’t responded to Paul’s comment, but this isn’t the first time the influencer has expressed his approval of the Tesla boss, notably supporting his takeover of “corrupt” Twitter back when the deal was first announced.