Jake Paul could get boxing world title shot if he beats Tommy Fury

Jake Paul promised the world that he would eventually fight for a boxing title – and a win over Tommy Fury would set him on the path to making good on his word.

Jake Paul’s boxing career has jumped off to an impressive start. The YouTuber is currently undefeated at 6-0, with victories over Tyron Woodley and MMA legend Anderson Silva marking the high points of his win streak, so far.

A canceled bout against Hasim Rahman Jr. would have been yet another boost to his status, but now a long-awaited date with Fury is the next obstacle in his path. Many have doubted the quality of both Paul and Fury, but according to the World Boxing Council, this could be The Problem Child’s first step towards realizing his dream.

Jake Paul will make progress toward WBC title shot if he defeats Tommy Fury

In a February 15 statement, the WBC announced that Jake Paul will receive a ranking if he defeats Fury.

“If Jake Paul wins vs Tommy Fury, the WBC will rank him in the cruiserweight division,” WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said. “Jake Paul has been close to the WBC for several years. The WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone, he deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has.”

Earning a ranking isn’t enough on its own, but it does open the door to landing bigger fights and climbing the ladder toward a Championship bout. The Cruiserweight belt is already being defended on the undercard of Paul v. Fury, putting what was once a highly-criticized dream within arm’s reach for the high-profile fighter.

The WBC had previously revealed that they were open to giving Paul a ranking when he was ready, but this is the first time that a condition for the rank has been given. While there’s no way to know if he’ll stun the community once again, his six victories have made quite the case for the young man.

Two fights and two wins – including a KO – over Tyron Woodley was a hot start, as well as a unanimous decision victory over Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva that has satisfied the WBC’s curiosity. All Jake Paul has to do now is keep the pedal down if he wants to see his self-created prophecy realized.