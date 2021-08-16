Jake Paul could face a year in jail over criminal charges related to Arizona looting

Just days after being cleared on all charges involving his alleged May 2020 looting spree, Jake Paul is back in trouble —this time with city-level charges being pressed against him.

If you think of internet entertainers as constantly being involved with some sort of controversy, the Paul brothers are probably towards the top of that list. The case of Jake Paul’s May 2020 Federal charges after an alleged looting spree in a Scottsdale, Arizona shopping mall is no different.

Jake responded to the allegations of looting, stating that his crew was at the location to “peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen.”

Going on in his statement posted to Twitter, he stated: “However, I do not condone violence, looting or breaking the law.”

The YouTuber’s statement was taken lightly, due to video of him allegedly taking a bottle of vodka from a PF Chang’s restaurant the day before.

Jake Paul’s criminal charges

In early June 2020, just days after the Jake Paul’s incident on May 30, he was charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly by the United States FBI. Just two months later, the FBI proceeded to raid the YouTube star’s home.

The raid — which was done during a house party at the star’s home — was done in an attempt to find information regarding his alleged looting, but instead, they found guns scattered across Paul’s back yard, all of which were confiscated.

Charges cleared — For a few days at least

After over a year of almost no news regarding the looting incident, it was finally reported in mid August 2021 that the US Attorney has opted to drop all charges against the Jake Paul crew.

“Based upon the investigation and evidence available at this time, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is not pursuing federal charges against Jake Paul for his conduct,” they said in an official statement.

However, Jake Paul’s not quite out of the woods yet. According to TMZ, the city of Scottsdale, AZ has decided to refile charges against the YouTuber.

The charges from the city should come as no surprise, as they had dropped them last year to allow the feds to pursue their own charges. Jake is due in Scottsdale court on September 6, and if convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

What could this mean for the amateur boxer?

Jake Paul —also known for his newfound amateur boxing interests— is due to fight Tyron Woodley on August 29, just over a week before he’s due in court for his alleged looting charges. While the fight will not be affected by the new city-level charges, the YouTuber may likely have to postpone checking more opponents off of his “hit list.”

Posted on his Twitter on August 14, the amateur boxer also made it a point to include his older brother, Logan Paul, on the bottom of the list.